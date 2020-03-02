Global  

Antarctic research center begins construction

Antarctic research center begins construction

Antarctic research center begins construction

A British architectural firm has designed a research center called the Discovery Building for the British Arctic Survey research team in Antarctica.
ANTARCTICA — A British architectural firm has designed a research center called the Discovery Building for the British Arctic Survey research team in Antarctica. Construction began on January 30,..

