Miss Staten Island Banned From Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade

Not long after Miss Staten Island Madison L'Insalata came out as bisexual she said she was banned from the Staten Island St.

Patrick's Day Parade.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports
