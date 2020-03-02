Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Live updates: Snow in Denver Sunday night; some slick roads

Live updates: Snow in Denver Sunday night; some slick roads

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:47s - Published < > Embed
Live updates: Snow in Denver Sunday night; some slick roads

Live updates: Snow in Denver Sunday night; some slick roads

Rain and snow showers hit the Denver area on Sunday evening and is expected through the overnight hours.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RoaMarta2

Marta #TEAMMZBNIKKI #GainWithGerald👑 RT @DenverChannel: Snow is falling in Boulder. We'll see snow showers continue to develop across the Front Range into the evening #COwx W… 2 days ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Snow is falling in Boulder. We'll see snow showers continue to develop across the Front Range into the evening… https://t.co/0XVOY10rjY 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Snow Blanketed The Denver Metro Area Monday Morning [Video]Snow Blanketed The Denver Metro Area Monday Morning

A storm system brought snow to the Front Range Sunday night into Monday morning.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:06Published

First Alert Action Day: A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for snow tonight [Video]First Alert Action Day: A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for snow tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect 5 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday, for up to 2-4 inches of snow for Boulder, the western suburbs, and over the Palmer Divide. Roads may become icy and..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.