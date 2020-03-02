Global  

Pete Buttigieg announces end of White House bid

Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown and positioned himself as the future of the party during an improbable rise to the top tier of a crowded 2020 field, planned on Sunday to end his White House bid, a campaign aide said.
Buttigieg quits 2020 race ahead of Super Tuesday [Video]Buttigieg quits 2020 race ahead of Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, saying he no longer saw a chance of winning. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House [Video]Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House

Pete Buttigieg was largely an unknown politician before his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

