Pete Buttigieg announces end of White House bid 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published Pete Buttigieg announces end of White House bid Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown and positioned himself as the future of the party during an improbable rise to the top tier of a crowded 2020 field, planned on Sunday to end his White House bid, a campaign aide said.

