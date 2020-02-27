Global  

"We didn't sleep for three days" Delhi after the riots

"We didn't sleep for three days" Delhi after the riots

Days after the worst bout of sectarian violence in the Indian capital in decades, business owners are venturing out to survey the damage.

Libby Hogan reports.
