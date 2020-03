West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide | Oneindia

HOURS AFTER SUPREME COURT REJECTED HIS CURATIVE PETITION, NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT PAWAN KUMAR GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA WITH THE PRESIDENT.

THE SUPREME COURT TODAY AGREED TO HEAR CASES AGAINST BJP LEADERS ON WEDNESDAY THAT ACCUSED OF HATE SPEECHES, FILED BY VICTIMS OF LAST WEEK'S DELHI VIOLENCE IN WHICH 46 HAVE BEEN KILLED.

WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE HAS CRITICISED THE CENTRE FOR VIOLENCE IN NORTHEAST DELHI IN WHICH 46 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED AND OTHER NEWS