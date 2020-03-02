How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus?

Global  

Israelis played down the possible effect of coronavirus on their plans to vote in the country's national election, as the nation goes to the polls for the third time in less than a year.

Olivia Chan reports.
Israel may be the first country to answer that question.

They've set up 16 dedicated voting booths for people in quarantine as Israelis head to the polls on Monday (March 2).

Israel has reported seven cases of coronavirus -- and they've moved to prevent a further spread by halting visitors from affected countries and advising their own citizens not to travel abroad.

A poll aired on N12 TV news on Saturday (February 29) said that 7% of Israeli voters were considering staying at home due to coronavirus worries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited a coronavirus call center on Sunday (March 1) and urged people to vote without fear.

It's Israel's third election in just less than a year following two failed attempts to break the country's political deadlock.



