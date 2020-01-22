Global  

"Monty" the python eats towel

'Monty' the python eats towel
SHOWS: NORTH RYDE, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (FEBRUARY 19, 2020) (ORIGINALLY RECORDED IN PORTRAIT FORMAT) (SASH, the Small Animal Specialist Hospital - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY SASH, the Small Animal Specialist Hospital) 1.

VETS GETTING TOWEL OUT OF SNAKE NORTH RYDE, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (FEBRUARY 19, 2020) (SASH, the Small Animal Specialist Hospital - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY SASH, the Small Animal Specialist Hospital) 2.

TOWEL INSIDE SNAKE 3.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF GIRL HOLDING TOWEL STORY: The Small Animal Specialist Hospital (SASH) performed a life-saving procedure on an 18-year-old Jungle Carpet Python named Monty by getting an entire beach towel out of the snake on Wednesday (February 19) in North Ryde, Sydney, Australia.

SASH told Reuters the python had recovered well and she was back to eating as per normal.

