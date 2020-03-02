Global  

Florida's First Coronavirus Cases As Two Residents Test Presumptively Positive In Tampa Area

Florida's First Coronavirus Cases As Two Residents Test Presumptively Positive In Tampa Area

Florida's First Coronavirus Cases As Two Residents Test Presumptively Positive In Tampa Area

Gov.

Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus involving residents of Manatee and Hillsborough counties.
Public Health Emergency Declared In Florida After First Two Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after confirming the state's...
cbs4.com - Published


