Aspiring scientist invents 'gun' earring for women's safety in northern India

An inventor from northern India has developed a new personal security gadget for women.

Shyam Chaurasia, 29, an aspiring scientist, hails from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

He has developed a non-lethal "earring gun" that can set off an explosion-like sound, but also send a distress signal to the police emergency number 112.

"The earring gun is rechargeable and reusable.

It is made to tackle the growing reports of sexual violence in our country.

We live in a generation where I believe every woman should feel safe being independent.

This gadget will help them to come out of stressful situations just like a pepper spray," he said.

The smart gadget looks like a pair of earrings that can be worn by any woman.

The gadget comes with a foldable 3 mm barrel that can be attached to the earrings at times of distress.

The earring gun is chargeable and is connected to the mobile phone through BlueTooth.

On pressing a button, it alerts the police and sends them the current location without the need for operating the mobile phone.

There is an electronic trigger that sets off an artificial bullet filled with chilli powder in the direction of the perpetrator.

The effective firing distance is 30 metres.

It generates a gunfire explosion sound that has a radius of one kilometre.

Chaurasia said the gadget can be built under five hours and costs around $6 to make one.

"The gadget stealthily hides on the woman's ears and looks out for her safety.

After pressing the alert button, the woman can fire the gun to scare off the perpetrators until the police reach the location.

I believe, these gadgets should be made free to use for every woman in our country," he concluded.

This footage was filmed on February 25.