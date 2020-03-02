Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Fox News Host's Clip Saying He Hasn't Washed Hands In 10 Years Goes Viral 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:45s - Published Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Fox News Host's Clip Saying He Hasn't Washed Hands In 10 Years Goes Viral The coronavirus crisis is escalating in the US, and an early 2019 clip of a Fox News co-host saying he hasn’t washed his hands in ten years is picking up traction as well.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this jgarner420 RT @gplondon: Italy announces all shops except pharmacies and food outlets will CLOSE amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/rprj6tPSuq 6 minutes ago Sarah Muñoz RT @dianeyentel: We should too - implement a nat’l moratorium on evictions and foreclosures during a national health crisis: https://t.co/7… 6 minutes ago The_Real_Neeta Italy announces all shops except pharmacies and food outlets will CLOSE amid coronavirus crisis If they do this he… https://t.co/EBCmQtbBXt 12 minutes ago OmPanda🐼 RT @QuickTake: Airports across the world are emptying as #coronavirus becomes a major crisis for the travel industry. More via @business ht… 12 minutes ago Kaitlin Flanigan ICYMI: Sen. Wyden pushes emergency vote-by-mail measure amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/08Pbd6ooT9 12 minutes ago Battleriverbabe RT @joncoopertweets: Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Trump Still Won't Explain His Mystery Hospital Visit Trump made an unscheduled trip to Walte… 18 minutes ago Mickey RT @FlightIntl: Breaking: United States bans all travel from Europe, except UK, amid Coronavirus crisis https://t.co/2YpLDJkZTR 20 minutes ago Admiral Abrahmanof Italy announces all shops except pharmacies and food outlets will CLOSE amid coronavirus crisis | Daily Mail Online… https://t.co/KaJ3oKYvMZ 26 minutes ago