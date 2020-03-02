Lafayette Urban Ministry is February's Non-Profit of the Month

18 this morning.

This month's lucky non-profit in the "non- profit of the month" sponsorship is lafayette urban ministry!

Blue fox heating and cooling is donating a- thousand dollars to lum for all the work they do for those impacted by homelessness in the commuty.

Be sure to nominate your favorite non-profit for next month's "blue fox heating and cooling non-profit of the month."

Nominations are being accepted through march 15-th!

You can make nominations by going to wlfi.com.

