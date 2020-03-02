Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lafayette Urban Ministry is February's Non-Profit of the Month

Lafayette Urban Ministry is February's Non-Profit of the Month

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Lafayette Urban Ministry is February's Non-Profit of the Month

Lafayette Urban Ministry is February's Non-Profit of the Month

Blue Fox Heating and Cooling is donating a-thousand dollars to LUM for all the work they do for those impacted by homelessness in the community.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lafayette Urban Ministry is February's Non-Profit of the Month

18 this morning.

This month's lucky non-profit in the "non- profit of the month" sponsorship is lafayette urban ministry!

Blue fox heating and cooling is donating a- thousand dollars to lum for all the work they do for those impacted by homelessness in the commuty.

Be sure to nominate your favorite non-profit for next month's "blue fox heating and cooling non-profit of the month."

Nominations are being accepted through march 15-th!

You can make nominations by going to wlfi.com.

From fashion runway, to airport runway.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.