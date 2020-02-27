Global  

Game Developer Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears

Game Developer Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears

Game Developer Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears

The annual Game Developer Conference in San Francisco is being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes a week after the city declared a state of emergency.
