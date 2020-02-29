NASA Images Show China Pollution Decline From Economic Slowdown 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:02s - Published NASA Images Show China Pollution Decline From Economic Slowdown NASA and European Space Agency satellites monitored nitrogen dioxide levels over China from January 1-20 and February 10-25 in 2020. Researchers believe the dramatic decline is the result of the Chinese New Year, coronavirus quarantine, and related economic slowdown.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this