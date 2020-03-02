2ND US DEATH

Are still surfacing across the nation.

Washington state confirms a second death from the coronavirus.

There are now cases of the potentially deadly virus in 12 states.

The trump administration is working to calm fears&.but many americans and global investors remain concerned.

Skyler Henry has the latest from Washington, DC.

Health officials in Washington state confirm a second person has died from the coronavirus.

The focus there is on a nursing home near seattle that has two confirmed cases&.while more than 50 others connected to the facility are being tested.

There are concerns the virus has been circulating in washington for weeks, potentially creating hundreds of undiagnosed cases.

She knew to take precautions and stay in a controlled situation and go for testing. Here in Washington, President Trump and his coronavirus task force are meeting with drug company executives to get an update on developing a vaccine.

On Twitter this morning the president wrote:

Progress being made!

Almost 9?

Thousand cases are now confirmed in at least 67 countries.

Delta and american airlines announced they will temporarily suspend flights to and from milan, italy.

Delta and American Airlines announced they will temporarily suspend flights to and from Milan, Italy. After steep losses last week, U.S. stocks opened higher Monday and have been holding on to those gains during morning trading.