Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup

Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:36s - Published < > Embed
Chelsea vs Liverpool FA CupWe simulate the FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Frank Lampard fires warning at Liverpool FC ahead of Chelsea FC cup clash

Frank Lampard has warned Liverpool FC that his Chelsea FC side are preparing to “go all out” for...
The Sport Review - Published

Jurgen Klopp proclaims Liverpool ready to ‘strike back’ against Chelsea in FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp proclaims Liverpool ready to ‘strike back’ against Chelsea in FA CupLiverpool take on Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night as they look to get back to...
Daily Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PoojaMedia

POOJA... Make we wait for the outcome between Chelsea & Liverpool tonight 😂😂😂 because Lampard no dey pick my call since Baye… https://t.co/rXs88R9goA 11 seconds ago

SW6Finest

R(Lampard Out) RT @elizabethhhh_28: Chelsea Liverpool Match Preview “Sorry, I just really hate pigeons” How are you all feeling for tonight’s game ?! 👇🏻… 25 seconds ago

eriklarholm

Erik Larholm RT @ChelseaFC: Chelsea vs Liverpool for a place in the #EmiratesFACup quarter-finals! COME ON YOU BLUES! ✊ #CHELIV https://t.co/Ju68LBdBxS 32 seconds ago

dovebydove

Sitthi Muma RT @LivEchoLFC: How good is @Alissonbecker🔥 https://t.co/u2qnUrW5B9 36 seconds ago

Kamar292

صبر عمر راشد RT @goal: Liverpool's next six fixtures: A | Chelsea | FA Cup H | Bournemouth | Premier League H | Atletico Madrid | Champions League A |… 1 minute ago

SamuelMensah9

Qeausua ně Mèqeaux😋 RT @Blue_Footy: Chelsea and Liverpool are top contenders in the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Dortmund in the summer. {Bild} 1 minute ago

WheelsHavant

Wheelwright's Arms ⚽️🏆⚽️Live Sport⚽️🏆⚽️ Our coverage of the FA Cup continues tonight with Chelsea v Liverpool at 7.45pm https://t.co/aivtYlhkx2 1 minute ago

GoogleTrendsOn1

Google Trends Online Why huge push for one Liverpool player to start against Chelsea is justified https://t.co/o728rPfwON https://t.co/mkkiI3ZGW7 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FA Cup Preview: Chelsea v Liverpool [Video]FA Cup Preview: Chelsea v Liverpool

Chelsea and Liverpool will battle it out in the FA Cup fifth round.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats [Video]Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea does not take on any more significance despite two defeats in three matches. Watford brought a surprise end to an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.