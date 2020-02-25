Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Against Federal Bump Stock Ban

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Against Federal Bump Stock Ban

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Against Federal Bump Stock Ban

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Against Federal Bump Stock Ban

Today the Supreme Court turned away an appeal from gun rights groups and left a federal ban against bump stocks in place.

Curtis Silva reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court justices reject appeal over bump stock ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal of the federal ban on bump stocks,...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mismorokn

Slo Mo Fizz RT @GregStohr: BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects appeal by gun-rights advocates, leaves intact new federal ban on bump stocks, the attachment… 10 seconds ago

AskMe_idareyou

Carolyn Haynes RT @KDWNLasVegas: U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal of federal bump stock ban https://t.co/rlieUkDCNi #BumpStock #SCOTUS #Route91 #LasVeg… 17 minutes ago

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @ABCWorldNews: NEW: Supreme Court rejects appeal of the federal ban on bump stocks, devices that allow semi-automatic firearms to fire r… 20 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Rejects Bump Stocks Ban Appeal [Video]Supreme Court Rejects Bump Stocks Ban Appeal

The Supreme Court has rejected the bump stocks ban appeal.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:32Published

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Dalia Dippolito's appeal [Video]U.S. Supreme Court rejects Dalia Dippolito's appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in Dalia Depolito&apos;s murder-for-hire case. Dippolito was accused of trying to use a hitman to kill her husband, Mike, in 2009.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.