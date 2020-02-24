Global  

Volkswagen's ID3 Launch Might Be Delayed

Volkswagen's rollout of its ID3 electric vehicle has already run into some trouble according to German news outlets.

The automaker reportedly is experiencing software glitches.

However, the manufacturer said they are still on track to launch later this year.
