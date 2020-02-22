BTS Lands Largest Debut of 2020 With 'Map of the Soul: 7’

BTS Lands Largest Debut of 2020 With 'Map of the Soul: 7’ It is BTS' fourth No.

1 album on the 'Billboard' 200 chart.

'Map of the Soul: 7’ earned 422,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Feb.

27, including 347,000 in album sales.

The South Korean pop group's latest album was released on Feb.

21 by BigHit Entertainment.

The 422,000 equivalent album units were the most since Harry Styles’ 'Fine Line' earned 478,000 units in Dec.

2019.

BTS also had the largest week for a group album since One Direction’s 'Made in the A.M.'

Earned 459,000 units in Dec.

2015.

The group has now landed four No.

1 albums since June 2018, the fastest since Future achieved the feat between Aug.

2015 and March 2017.

The Monkees were the last group to earn its first four No.

1 albums faster than BTS.