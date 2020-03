Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar Drop Out Of Democratic Field Ahead Of Super Tuesday DROP OUTS AND ENDORSEMENTS.MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS IN THEDEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL RACELESS THAN 24 HOURS BEFORE THEBIG SUPER TUESDAY CONTEST.NATASHA BROWN JOINS US FROMTHE SATELLITE SENTER WITHTHOSE DETAILS.REPORTER: SOURCES TELLASSOCIATED PRESS FORMER SOUTHBEND MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG WILLENDORSE FORMER VICE-PRESIDENTJOE BIDEN.BUTTIGIEG DROPPED OUT LASTNIGHT.THIS AFTERNOON ANOTHERCANDIDATE BODE OUT AS WELL,MINNESOTA SENATOR AMYKLOBUCHAR.THANK YOU EVERYONE.REPORTER: ANOTHER SHAKE UPIN THE TELL I CAN RACE ASSENATOR KLOBUCHAR CAMPAIGNSAID SHE WILL ENDORSE JOEBIDEN AND SUSPEND HERPRESIDENTIAL BID.FORMER VICE-PRESIDENTENERGIZED BY A WIN IN SOUTHCAROLINA, SUGGESTING THATSUPER TUESDAY WILL BE A TESTOF THE PARTY.IN AN INTERVIEW WITH CBS NEWS.THERE WILL BE A REAL CHOICETHAT THE DEMOCRATS WILL TOHAVE MAKE, BETWEEN AREVOLUTION AND RESULTS.REPORTER: BIDEN AND PETEBUTTIGIEG SPOKE BY PHONESUNDAY EVENING IN THE WAKE OFTHE FORMER SOUTH BENDINDIANA'S MAYOR DECISION TOEND HIS BID.MAYOR BUTTIGIEG I THINKSEEING WRITING ON THE WALL HEIS NOT LAKELY TO BE NOMINEE ISLOOKING AT THIS AS ANOPPORTUNITY TO MAYBE BRINGTOGETHER SUPPORT BEHIND BIDEN.REPORTER: FOURTEEN STATESAND AMERICAN SAMOA WILL VOTETUESDAY WITH MORE THAN 1300DELEGATES UP FOR GRABS.THERE IS A MASSIVE EFFORTTRYING TO STOP BERNIE SANDERS.THE POLITICAL ESTABLISHMENT ISCOMING TOGETHER AND THEY WILLTO EVERYTHING.REPORTER: NEW CBS NEWS POLLSHOWS SANDERS LEADING IN THEBIGGEST DELEGATE PRIZE OFCALIFORNIA AND TEXAS BUT THEYARE AWARDED PROPORTIONATELYINCLUDING SENATOR WARREN WHOIS LEADING IN HER HOME STATEOF THE MASSACHUSETTS.I TALK TO MAYOR PETE, ANDAMY KLOBUCHAR.I WISH THEM THE BEST.REPORTER: IT WILL BE FIRSTTEST OF THE BALLOT FOR FORMERNEW YORK CITY MAYOR MICHAELBLOOMBERG WHO IS THE LASTBILLION AIR STANDING IN THEDEMOCRATIC RACE, AFTER TOMSTEYER DROPPED OUT.BLOOMBERG HAS ALREADY SPENT ANUNPRECEDENTED AMOUNT OFCAMPAIGN CASH BLANKETING AIRWAVES WITH HUNDREDS OFMILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN ADS.WELL, PRESIDENT TRUMP BASHEDBLOOMBERG'S EXPERT AND CALLEDHIS CAMPAIGN HAPLESS IN ASERIES OF TWEETS TODAY.THE PRESIDENT WILL BE HOLDING