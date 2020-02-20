Katy Perry Talks About Renewed Friendship With Taylor Swift

Katy Perry Talks About Renewed Friendship With Taylor Swift Katy Perry disclosed details about her newly-repaired friendship with Taylor Swift in an interview with 'Stellar' magazine.

Katy Perry, via 'Stellar' Katy Perry, via 'Stellar' The singers fell out after Swift said a close friend "tried to sabotage an entire arena tour." Swift revealed that they'd reconciled in June 2019 after dressing up as a hamburger and french fries for her 'You Need to Calm Down' video.

Taylor Swift, via 'Capital Breakfast'