Coronavirus has North Alabama students leaving study abroad programs

Today, local schools and universities in north alabama told us they're taking a wait and see approach with students studying abroad.

Even as the coronavirus spreads.

Huntsville city schools said it's monitoring the situation.

The university of alabama huntsville is still waiting to make a decision about bringing students home.

Waay 31's shosh bedrosian is live after talking to one young lady who wasn't taking any chances and left italy early.

Even though doctors call them the best way to protect against the coronavirus, no amount of hand sanitizer or clorox wipes could help make her feel safe.

She also told me she only had a couple of days to get home.

Melissa dimartino, forced to leave italy "they sent us a bunch of emails about where we should go, what places we shouldn't go to" melissa dimartino told me she was frustrated when her university started to limit the places she and her classmates could travel to in europe with the spike in coronavirus cases.

Melissa dimartino, forced to leave italy "my family in naples was actually really scared about it and they were saying you have to leave."

She told me she first started noticing the streets in florence were not as busy and some people were wearing face masks about two weeks ago.

Melissa dimartino, forced to leave italy "i noticed the streets were a little empty with like not any tourists anymore" more than 1600 covid-19 viruses have been confirmed in italy .

People in huntsville tell me they're apprehensive to make overseas plans.

Deborah taulby, lives in north alabama "right now, i would kinda be afraid to go abroad especially to china and overseas" dimartino, said she's relieved she left on sunday.

Melissa dimartino, forced to leave italy "i guess its a good thing i left now because you never know if there gonna stop the borders and i wouldn't want to be stuck in italy if i had no way home" dimartino tells me she was surprised when she was not screened for coronavirus symptoms when she landed in the us.

The alabama department of public health told me today it will continue to monitor patients who spent time overseas if they have symptoms. thanks shosh.

