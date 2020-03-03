Taking precautions: South Mississippi prepares for the Coronavirus

Coronavirus hitting a - little closer to home,- with recent confirmed cases in- florida...and as louisiana- governor john bel edwards says- he expects to eventually- see cases in his state, forming- a task force in preparation.- how is south mississippi- preparing?- news 25's toni miles checked in- with a doctor at singing river- health system's medical clinic- in woolmarket today to find - out.- - dr. ragula: " good.

Once more."

It's that time of year again.

- and like every other flu season- dr. ragula is seeing- a somewhat steady stream of - patients.

- dr. andrew ragula, singing rive- health system's woolmarket- medical clinic: "this - flu season has been manageable,- compared to other flu seasons.- what i mean - by that is basically volume - through doctor's offices and- emergency - departments.

It's always a high- volume period.

This year it - didn't seem to hit the- numbers we usually see."- something else dr. ragula hopes- not to see ... a patient with - the - coronavirus.- dr. andrew ragula: "this is an- image of the virus, and with- different magnification,- the closer in you get, the more- you'll see that the bumps over- top of the circular part- of the virus appear like a- crown.

That's where the - terminology coronavirus comes - from.

Corona is latin for - crown."

- this virus, invisible to the- naked eye - has spread panic- globally.

- symptoms include coughing,- - - - congestion, your typical cold o- flu-like symptoms, but dr.- ragula has- seen no immediate need to test- patients-yet- - right off for coronavirus.- dr. andrew ragula: "if there's- a complication from a viral - illness, then we- may jump the level and start- taking a closer look to see wha- our possibilities - could be to help take a patient- through a hard time, but for- general public testing, - no."- toni miles, news 25: " and whil- two cases of coronavirus have - been confirmed just - one state away, in florida, as- of monday afternoon, there were- no confirmed cases in - mississippi, but hospitals and- clinics like this one in- woolmarket, do have - testing kits."- dr. andrew ragula, singing rive- health system's woolmarket- medical clinic: " we- don't have a vaccine for it."

- but a solution could be on the- way.- vice president mike pence, who'- leading the national task - force, says clinical trials on - vaccine are set to go underway- in about six weeks.

- in woolmarket, toni miles, news- 25.

