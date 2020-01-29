Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mitch McConnell > Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed

Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed

Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a controversial leader from Kentucky.

This passed Monday, he brought news that may unify everyone in America towards a common goal.

He said he wants the Senate to pass a spending bill for the coronavirus “within the next two weeks.” The bill is expected to provide billions of dollars for the virus response.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on its version of the legislation as soon as Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct [Video]McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct

Following the Senate vote to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided a reporter's question having to do with Trump's conduct, saying that it's all in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness [Video]Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.