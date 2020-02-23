Global  

'Hardball' Host Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC

'Hardball' Host Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC

'Hardball' Host Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC

He said he's leaving the network over inappropriate comments he made to a woman guest on his show.
Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women

Veteran MSNBC host Chris Matthews said he’s retiring from his show “Hardball,” citing his...
Seattle Times - Published

Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC after comments about women

The 74-year-old "Hardball" host announced Monday night that he's stepping down from the show he...
CBS News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Matthews leaves 'Hardball' after 20 years [Video]Chris Matthews leaves 'Hardball' after 20 years

Longtime MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews announced on Monday (March 2) that he would be leaving his show 'Hardball' after over two decades as host. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis [Video]MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis

MSNBC on-air talent are under fire for remarks referencing Nazism when discussing Bernie Sanders. Saturday, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews compared Sanders' victory in Nevada to the Nazi invasion of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

