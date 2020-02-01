Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Telangana's weather not suitable for Coronavirus': State's Health Minister

'Telangana's weather not suitable for Coronavirus': State's Health Minister

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:59s - Published < > Embed
'Telangana's weather not suitable for Coronavirus': State's Health Minister

'Telangana's weather not suitable for Coronavirus': State's Health Minister

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra spoke on Coronavirus precautions in the state.

Rajendra said the coronavirus is not in Telangana till now.

Rajendra added that the state's weather is not suitable for Covid-19.

Earlier on Monday, two new cases of Coronavirus came up in Delhi and Telangana.

A high-alert was also issued at Pradip Port in Odisha to monitor ships coming from coronavirus-hit countries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Telangana Minister eat chicken to end rumours related to coronavirus [Video]Telangana Minister eat chicken to end rumours related to coronavirus

Telangana Minister eat chicken to end rumours related to coronavirus

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published

WBZ News Update For January 31 [Video]WBZ News Update For January 31

U.S. Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus; Truck Crashes Into Everett Food Market; 22 State Troopers Could Be Fired Over Overtime Scandal; Mild Weekend Weather

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.