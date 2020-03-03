BAD SAMARITAN movie (2018)- David Tennant, Robert Sheehan
Starring: David Tennant, Robert Sheehan, Kerry Condon, Carlito Olivero, Jacqueline Byers.
Directed by Dean Devlin
Written by Brandon Boyce
#BadSamaritan
BAD SAMARITAN is a terrifying cautionary tale of two thieves uncovering more than what they bargained for when breaking into a house they thought would be an easy score.
After making a shocking discovery, they must choose to run and hide, or face the killer whose dark secrets they have exposed.