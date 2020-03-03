BAD SAMARITAN movie (2018)- David Tennant, Robert Sheehan

Starring: David Tennant, Robert Sheehan, Kerry Condon, Carlito Olivero, Jacqueline Byers.

Directed by Dean Devlin Written by Brandon Boyce #BadSamaritan BAD SAMARITAN is a terrifying cautionary tale of two thieves uncovering more than what they bargained for when breaking into a house they thought would be an easy score.

After making a shocking discovery, they must choose to run and hide, or face the killer whose dark secrets they have exposed.