Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colombia > Colombia abortion ruling: Top court declines to legalise abortion

Colombia abortion ruling: Top court declines to legalise abortion

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Colombia abortion ruling: Top court declines to legalise abortion

Colombia abortion ruling: Top court declines to legalise abortion

Colombian court shuts down landmark abortion case, but renews debate on legalisation, women's rights activists say.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

amnestypress

amnestypress By passing a ruling that continues to restrict access to abortion, Colombia's Constitutional Court turned its back… https://t.co/gv5xLdC1KW 30 minutes ago

farhadkaiser2

farhad kaiser Watch “Colombia abortion ruling: Top court declines to legalise abortion” on YouTube https://t.co/zb8QSBDbGY https://t.co/iuizxPjIbp 3 hours ago

RioEndie

Copacabänes RT @cearmario: Colombia's Constitutional Court has voted to uphold the nation's restrictive abortion law in a ruling that had been closely… 4 hours ago

cearmario

Christine Armario Colombia's Constitutional Court has voted to uphold the nation's restrictive abortion law in a ruling that had been… https://t.co/HOuyJnsWmw 11 hours ago

macmargolis

Mac Margolis RT @WSJForero: A 2006 court ruling made abortion possible in Colombia under the three exceptions. But Congress has yet to approve a law on… 15 hours ago

katywatson

Katy Watson Here's some background on the case: https://t.co/JyWfx0hQ1I 1 day ago

WSJForero

Juan Forero A 2006 court ruling made abortion possible in Colombia under the three exceptions. But Congress has yet to approve… https://t.co/XHIXrF8l3G 1 day ago

LaMariArdila

Mariana Ardila RT @womenslink: Colombia court poised to make historic abortion ruling https://t.co/CAycRZHqLq 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anti and pro-abortion protesters face off in Bogotá [Video]Anti and pro-abortion protesters face off in Bogotá

Anti and pro-abortion protesters held rallies outside the Constitutional Court of Colombia in Bogota on Monday (March 2). The protests came as Colombia's Constitutional Court was expected to rule on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.