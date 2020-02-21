Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The new BMW X5 M Competition Trailer

The new BMW X5 M Competition Trailer

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
The new BMW X5 M Competition Trailer

The new BMW X5 M Competition Trailer

BMW M GmbH has unveiled the third generation of its high-performance executive Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) models.

The allure of the new BMW X5 M and new BMW X6 M - and the BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition models set to be launched alongside them in April 2020 - resides not only in their flamboyant design and luxurious character, but most notably also in class-leading dynamism, agility and precision.

At the heart of their sublime powertrain / chassis composition is the latest incarnation of the high-revving V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology developed by BMW M GmbH.

The eight-cylinder unit boasts two turbochargers with indirect charge air cooling, a cross-bank exhaust manifold, direct petrol injection and VALVETRONIC variable valve timing, enabling it to deliver maximum output of 441 kW/600 hp in the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M and 460 kW/625 hp in the Competition models.

The 4.4-litre V8 works in tandem with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, a version of the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system specially tuned for these models and the Active M Differential, delivering superlative propulsive power over any terrain and revealing signature M performance combined with X model versatility.

The new BMW X5 M and new BMW X6 M both accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds and they reach 200 km/h (124 mph) in 13.7 and 13.5 seconds respectively.

The new BMW X5 M Competition races to 100 km/h (62 mph) from rest in 3.8 seconds and to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 13.4 seconds.

The new BMW X6 M Competition, meanwhile, stops the clock at 3.8 seconds and 13.2 seconds for the same two sprints.

All models have an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph), which increases to 290 km/h (180 mph) if the optional M Driver's Package is selected.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment Here's everything you need to know about the Brazilian competition series on Netflix, The Circle #TheCircle… https://t.co/EaCw4BvSAZ 46 minutes ago

nostalgicatsea

sea ☃️ @tonyglowheart @magicasen @ishipallthings @artingkrusca alsfjlefeofhewa someone in the replies for that trailer sai… https://t.co/9je0X7LD3d 2 hours ago

PaperandDice

Paper and Dice I'm not linking, or even directly naming it, but the recently revealed trailer of an adaptation of a kid's book fro… https://t.co/2j6qEkD998 3 hours ago

AJPunkBoy

Keith RT @SkylerShuler: It’s been 15 months since Disney released the first trailer for ARTEMIS FOWL, a film that was scheduled for release last… 5 hours ago

SkylerShuler

Skyler Shuler It’s been 15 months since Disney released the first trailer for ARTEMIS FOWL, a film that was scheduled for release… https://t.co/7GKUPQ0UxL 18 hours ago

FiiSHED

James Dolphin @JoshTM @PlayVALORANT Haha, I am fairly keen if your down, I have watched the trailer multiple times now so I have… https://t.co/57HUVzZmXE 20 hours ago

filmoria

Filmoria OUR LADIES – OFFICIAL #TRAILER & #POSTER #OurLadies follows a group of Scottish schoolgirls on a day trip to Edinb… https://t.co/rZ6lSnM04A 22 hours ago

thetomska

Thomas ‘TomSka’ Ridgewell 🥵 @OGTubers It was a 2008 competition to create a movie trailer out of Jake and Amir clips to win a signed t-shirt. It doesn't fit 😎 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The new BMW X6 M Competition Trailer [Video]The new BMW X6 M Competition Trailer

BMW M GmbH has unveiled the third generation of its high-performance executive Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) models. The allure of the new BMW X5 M and new BMW X6 M -..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:39Published

The first-ever BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe and BMW 220d Gran Coupe Trailer [Video]The first-ever BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe and BMW 220d Gran Coupe Trailer

The first-ever BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe sees BMW bringing the four-door coupe concept that has already enjoyed great success in higher vehicle classes into the premium compact segment for the first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.