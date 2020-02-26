Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: NASA is now accepting applications for aspiring astronauts

Watch: NASA is now accepting applications for aspiring astronauts

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Watch: NASA is now accepting applications for aspiring astronauts

Watch: NASA is now accepting applications for aspiring astronauts

Ever wanted to go to the moon or explore the space?

This could be your chance as NASA is now accepting applications for aspiring astronauts.

The applications will be accepted until 31st March 2020.

NASA aims to send the first woman & next man to the Moon with the Artemis program.

It is accepting applications for the first time in over 4 years.

Earlier, the space organisation accepted applications in 2015.

18,300 people applied out of which only 11 were selected.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Yes2GlobalPeace

Stand By Humanity RT @htTweets: Ever wanted to go to the moon or explore the space? This could be your chance as @NASA is now accepting applications for aspi… 20 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Ever wanted to go to the moon or explore the space? This could be your chance as @NASA is now accepting application… https://t.co/G7FrV7uEnK 24 minutes ago

joe_landon

Joe Landon Today, March 2, @NASA begins accepting #applications for their next class of #astronauts. https://t.co/oIbsgtrPhc 13 hours ago

vmarquetvienne

Virginie marquet RT @JimBridenstine: Big news! Starting March 2 @NASA will begin accepting astronaut applications. Our newest astronauts have what it takes… 14 hours ago

SpaceCommsGuy

Steven Siceloff RT @KPRC2RoseAnn: Do YOU want to be an astronaut? @NASA will accept applications for the next #Artemis Generation astronauts from March 2-3… 6 days ago

KPRC2RoseAnn

KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon Do YOU want to be an astronaut? @NASA will accept applications for the next #Artemis Generation astronauts from Mar… https://t.co/CXR4Cc5obg 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA is taking applications to be an astronaut; here's how to apply [Video]NASA is taking applications to be an astronaut; here's how to apply

NASA announced it is beginning to accept applications next week for the next generation of Artemis Generation astronauts.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:26Published

NASA is taking applications to be an astronaut; here's how to apply [Video]NASA is taking applications to be an astronaut; here's how to apply

NASA announced it is beginning to accept applications next week for the next generation of Artemis Generation astronauts.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.