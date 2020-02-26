Watch: NASA is now accepting applications for aspiring astronauts

Ever wanted to go to the moon or explore the space?

This could be your chance as NASA is now accepting applications for aspiring astronauts.

The applications will be accepted until 31st March 2020.

NASA aims to send the first woman & next man to the Moon with the Artemis program.

It is accepting applications for the first time in over 4 years.

Earlier, the space organisation accepted applications in 2015.

18,300 people applied out of which only 11 were selected.