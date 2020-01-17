Cabinet ministers meet ahead of release of coronavirus battle plan

The Cabinet meeting comes ahead of Boris Johnson unveiling the Government's 'battle plan' for combating the escalating coronavirus crisis.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns further spread in UK is likely Speaking after an emergency coronavirus Cobra meeting where ministers gathered to discuss a “battle plan” to be published on Tuesday, Boris Johnson said the spread of Covid-19 was “likely” to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published 21 hours ago Government unveils Brexit plan for January 31 On January 31, a special Cabinet meeting will take place outside London, with ministers to meet in a venue in the north of England. They will discuss the PM’s "levelling up" agenda and how the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published on January 17, 2020