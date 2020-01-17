Cabinet ministers meet ahead of release of coronavirus battle plan

Global  

Senior ministers including Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey and House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg arrive for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street.

The Cabinet meeting comes ahead of Boris Johnson unveiling the Government's 'battle plan' for combating the escalating coronavirus crisis.
