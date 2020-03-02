Boris Johnson: UK highly likely to see growing number of coronavirus cases

Boris Johnson has said it is “highly likely” the number of coronavirus cases in the UK will rise.

The Prime Minister, speaking during a press conference in 10 Downing Street, outlined the Government’s plan to “contain, delay, research, mitigate”.

And he said: “Let me be absolutely clear that for the overwhelming majority of people who contract the virus this will be a mild disease from which they will speedily and fully recover as we have already seen.

“But I fully understand public concern, your concern, about the global spread of the virus and it is highly likely that we will see a growing number of UK cases and that’s why keeping the country safe is the Government’s overriding priority, and our plan means we are committed to doing everything possible, based on the advice of our world-leading scientific experts, to prepare for all eventualities.”