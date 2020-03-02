Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > International Federation of the Phonographic Industry > Taylor Swift named biggest selling global artist of 2019

Taylor Swift named biggest selling global artist of 2019

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift named biggest selling global artist of 2019

Taylor Swift named biggest selling global artist of 2019

U.S. singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was named best selling recording artist of 2019 on Monday (March 2) by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Taylor Swift named biggest selling global artist of 2019

"Lover", Swift's seventh record released in August 2019, reached three million album-equivalent sales globally in its first week of release, according to the IFPI.

Swift released her latest music video for single "The Man" which she directed, wrote and starred in - as a man, last Thursday (February 27).

"Lover", Swift's seventh record released in August 2019, reached three million album-equivalent sales globally in its first week of release, according to the IFPI.

The IFPI measures sales by combining data from streaming channels, digital and physical album and singles sales worldwide.

It is weighted based on the relative value of each method of consumption.

Ed Sheeran came second on the list followed by Post Malone in third and Billie Eilish in fourth.

This is the second time Swift has received the accolade, the first time being in 2014.

In 2018, Drake topped the list and Ed Sheeran was named number one in 2017.

The 10-time Grammy winner, who premiered her documentary "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" at Sundance Film Festival in January, will be headlining Glastonbury Festival in June.



Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Crowned IFPI’s Global Best-Selling Artist of 2019

Taylor Swift was the best-selling recording artist of 2019, according to IFPI, the organization that...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared JrReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Taylor Swift has been named the biggest-selling artist of 2019 - #TaylorSwift @taylorswift13 #Fre… 18 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Taylor Swift named biggest-selling artist of 2019 #TaylorSwift #PostMalone #EdSheeran #Queen #ArianaGrande… https://t.co/zYm3kRXAif 2 hours ago

pmnewsnigeria

P.M. NEWS RT @pmnewsnigeria: Taylor Swift named world’s biggest artist for 2019 https://t.co/H8ZpvXhfB0 3 hours ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Taylor Swift has been named the biggest-selling artist of 2019 The 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker has beaten the… https://t.co/5vzfqVMxFZ 6 hours ago

BiesloadedNG

Biesloaded.NG Taylor Swift named world’s biggest artist for 2019 https://t.co/i4aNjgYnL4 6 hours ago

fhade76

Muruthi RT @TheSauceKe: Taylor Swift beats Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish to be named 2019’s biggest-selling artist https://t.co/Ol9J0Wz8pf 9 hours ago

kingz254

kingz_ RT @Hits984: Taylor Swift beats Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish to be named 2019’s biggest-selling artist https://t.co/wRS135g3w4 9 hours ago

Hits984

#DynamicDuoNevilleAndMandi Taylor Swift beats Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish to be named 2019’s biggest-selling artist https://t.co/wRS135g3w4 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift named biggest-selling artist of 2019 [Video]Taylor Swift named biggest-selling artist of 2019

Taylor Swift has been named the top-selling artist of 2019 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published

Taylor Swift Named Top-Selling Artist of 2019 [Video]Taylor Swift Named Top-Selling Artist of 2019

Taylor Swift Named Top-Selling Artist of 2019 According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), Swift has beaten the likes of Ed Sheeran and Billie EIlish to claim the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.