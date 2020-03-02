Taylor Swift named biggest selling global artist of 2019

"Lover", Swift's seventh record released in August 2019, reached three million album-equivalent sales globally in its first week of release, according to the IFPI.

Swift released her latest music video for single "The Man" which she directed, wrote and starred in - as a man, last Thursday (February 27).

The IFPI measures sales by combining data from streaming channels, digital and physical album and singles sales worldwide.

It is weighted based on the relative value of each method of consumption.

Ed Sheeran came second on the list followed by Post Malone in third and Billie Eilish in fourth.

This is the second time Swift has received the accolade, the first time being in 2014.

In 2018, Drake topped the list and Ed Sheeran was named number one in 2017.

The 10-time Grammy winner, who premiered her documentary "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" at Sundance Film Festival in January, will be headlining Glastonbury Festival in June.