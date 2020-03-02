Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Biden Gets Endorsements From Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O’Rourke

Biden Gets Endorsements From Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O’Rourke

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Biden Gets Endorsements From Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O’Rourke

Biden Gets Endorsements From Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O’Rourke

Biden Gets Endorsements From Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O’Rourke On the eve of Super Tuesday, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke came together to voice their support for Joe Biden.

The three former Democratic candidates made their endorsements at Biden’s evening rally in Dallas, Texas.

Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race on March 1, called Biden the leader that would bring out “what’s best in each of us.” Pete Buttigieg, via AP News Klobuchar, who exited the race on March 2, echoed Buttigieg’s call for unity, describing Biden as the candidate who would “bring decency and dignity” back to the presidency.

Amy Klobuchar, via CBS News O’Rourke, who dropped out of the race in November 2019, also praised Biden, referring to him as the person who would “bring [Americans] together.” Beto O'Rourke, via Global News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Buttigieg, Klobuchar, O'Rourke endorse Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

Three former White House hopefuls are now throwing their support behind former Vice President Joe...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNYTimes.comCTV NewsCBS 2ReutersFOXNews.com


Amy Klobuchar quits US presidential race, Joins Pete Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

Democrat Amy Klobuchar is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsing...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LesPhillips17

Phillips6d6 Biden racks up Buttigieg, Klobuchar, O'Rourke endorsements on same night https://t.co/xTwJFxvjlc, crazy joe gets 2… https://t.co/Ps8uIMCFmK 8 minutes ago

jazmineulloa

Jazmine Ulloa The big day is here. Biden nabs endorsements from Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and O’Rourke ahead of Super Tuesday. Our l… https://t.co/9RcuVb5AB0 20 minutes ago

DreamCaseys

Barry Considine Biden nabs endorsements from Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and O’Rourke ahead of Super Tuesday https://t.co/jL0JfvKL9p via @BostonGlobe 2 hours ago

Anthony

Anthony DeRosa🗽 Morning newsletter is out... - Global coronavirus cases reaches 90,000. Six people have died near Seattle, Washing… https://t.co/cuWTOu80Lj 2 hours ago

nancy091013

Nancy RT @GinsburgJobs: Biden nabs endorsements from Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and O’Rourke ahead of Super Tuesday https://t.co/9vzv7VqLmt via @Bosto… 2 hours ago

GinsburgJobs

Andrew S. Ginsburg Biden nabs endorsements from Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and O’Rourke ahead of Super Tuesday https://t.co/9vzv7VqLmt via @BostonGlobe 3 hours ago

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe Joe Biden gets endorsements from Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar as moderates rally behind him before Super Tuesday https://t.co/f3FBM3uacX 3 hours ago

BillEllson

Bill Ellson ‘Reminds me of my son: Biden gets endorsements from ex-rivals https://t.co/ejHKuS78JZ via @scmpnews 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moderate Democrats Unite, Backing Former V.P Joe Biden [Video]Moderate Democrats Unite, Backing Former V.P Joe Biden

Moderate Democrats Unite, Backing Former V.P Joe Biden

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:05Published

Biden wins support of outgoing Democrat rivals [Video]Biden wins support of outgoing Democrat rivals

Former candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg have thrown their backing behind former vice president Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential race. Klobuchar withdrew from the race a day out from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.