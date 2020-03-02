Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage

Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage

Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage

Robinhood, a popular trading app among millennials, experienced a major outage Monday morning and told users the app was experiencing a systemwide outage.

The outage lasted for nearly the entire day and users missed out on the biggest one-day point gain in Dow Jones history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Robinhood, a trading app popular among millennials, is experiencing a system-wide outage

Robinhood, a popular smartphone app among millenials for stock trading and investing, is facing a...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Robinhood Faced System-Wide Outage [Video]Robinhood Faced System-Wide Outage

Robinhood Faced System-Wide Outage

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.