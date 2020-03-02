Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:27s - Published Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage Robinhood, a popular trading app among millennials, experienced a major outage Monday morning and told users the app was experiencing a systemwide outage. The outage lasted for nearly the entire day and users missed out on the biggest one-day point gain in Dow Jones history.