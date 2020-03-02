|
Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage
Robinhood, a popular trading app among millennials, experienced a major outage Monday morning and told users the app was experiencing a systemwide outage.
The outage lasted for nearly the entire day and users missed out on the biggest one-day point gain in Dow Jones history.
