Tornado damage from Tennessee on March 3, 2020

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Tornado damage from Tennessee on March 3, 2020
0
Tweets about this

WClark840WHAS

Will Clark RT @TNTDOC1: TDOC has also been affected by the overnight Tornado in middle Tennessee. These are photos of the damage from the site of the… 56 seconds ago

cococam41

cococam4 RT @Hotz4M: 🙏🙏🙏 for residents in Middle Tennessee and Nashville. Nashville tornado: Latest news and updates on damage, shelter and impact… 2 minutes ago

Force_ofNature

Force of Mother Nature #Repost weathernation ・・・ Reports of fatalities and major damage have come in from a #tornado that ripped through C… https://t.co/uyoyiSxvqv 2 minutes ago

TheQueenSeKa

Se'Ka Kolibri, Queen-Consort of Harpies A major tornado (EF3) hit North Nashville and other parts of Middle Tennessee last night. I am safe, as I'm on the… https://t.co/G2ybdxjoyp 3 minutes ago

cassie_acnh

Cass 🌸 I hope all of you in Tennessee are okay and didn't have damage from the tornado. 🙏 9 minutes ago

KPooleTN

Kendell Poole Pray for Nashville and Tennessee my city and my state this morning as we assess damage from last night’s storms and… https://t.co/rvM7XZr8KR 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

National: Severe damage in Nashville, Tennessee after tornadoes [Video]National: Severe damage in Nashville, Tennessee after tornadoes

A tornado touched down north of downtown Nashville, causing severe damage to several areas of town. Hundreds of people will likely be displaced due to the damage.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

'Unbelievable damage' in Donelson after tornado passes through Middle Tennessee [Video]'Unbelievable damage' in Donelson after tornado passes through Middle Tennessee

The Donelson area of Davidson County was extensively damaged after a tornado passed through Middle Tennessee.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:57Published

