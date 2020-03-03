The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ring Peace Bell in Dublin

Global  

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were invited to ring the Peace Bell by Irish President Michael D Higgins.

The bell was unveiled in 2008 by then-president Mary McAleese to mark the tenth anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Prince William and Kate had spent some time with Mr Higgins at the Aras an Uachtarain - the official residence of the president - before visiting the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin.

Report by Alibhaiz.

