Chanel gives tweeds a casual take in simple but "wearable" collection 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published Chanel gives tweeds a casual take in simple but "wearable" collection Designer Virginie Viard, who was Karl Lagerfeld's number two and succeeded him after his death last year, presented a largely monochrome collection, heavily emphasizing black and white looks that have long been Chanel's hallmark. 0

