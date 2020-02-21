Judge frees Starkville man who received 120-year sentence

Global  

Judge frees Starkville man who received 120-year sentenceThe judge freed Felix Wynn, 66, during a hearing Tuesday in Oktibbeha County.
Judge lee.

J.

Howard said that the state supreme court changed the language in the sentencing guidelines that were in place when he first sentenced felix wynn back in 2006.

Starkville, oktibbeha county ) natsot open.."the only thing i would like to say is that i apologize for the crime that i committed and looking to take full responsibility."

Feliz wynn was sorry he said for what he did back when he was arrested as a habitual offender on two counts of selling cocaine, he served almost 14 years before the state supreme court allowed for his re-sentencing under new sentencing guidelines.

The state's high -court allowed the re-sentencing after wynn's attorney roy a.

Perkins of starkville filed a post-conviction relief motion which allowed for the re- sentencing .

Judge lee j.

Howard said he was willing to re-sentence wynn under new state sentencing guidelines.

"we're very appreciative and thankful for today's outcome and decision.

This is a case that came back to the oktibbeha county circuit court that was filed by and with the mississippi supreme court back in january 2020."

Wynn's sentence has not been reduced to just a few days until his paperwork is finished with the state department of corrections.

He will then walk free with no more time to serve and no more fine to pay.

He orginally was ordered to pay 4-million dollars on two counts of selling cocaine.

His family of course, was overjoyed and thankful that he will no longer sell drugs.

(michael wynn ,brother).."i'm going to help him get through this.

And just be there to spiritually support him and i'm going to financially support him.

And we're just going to ..we're going to get through it together."

District attorney




