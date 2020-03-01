Amazon Prime Same-Day Delivery Just Got Faster In Philadelphia 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s - Published Amazon Prime Same-Day Delivery Just Got Faster In Philadelphia Amazon is now offering deliveries throughout the day for Prime members in the Philadelphia region.

Amazon Prime Same-Day Delivery Just Got Faster In Philadelphia SAME DAY AMAZON PRIMEDELIVERY STILL TAKES TOO LONGYOU ARE IN LUCK IT IS FASTER.AMAZON SAYS IT IS OFFERINGDELIVERIES ALL THROUGHOUT THEDAY FOR PRIME MEMBERS IN THEPHILADELPHIA REGION.THAT MEANS ORDER CAN ARRIVEWITHIN JUST A MATTER OF HOURS,UP TO 3 MILLION ITEMS CROSSDOZENS OF CATEGORIES AREAVAILABLE FOR THIS SPEEDYSERVICE.







