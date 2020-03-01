Global  

Amazon Prime Same-Day Delivery Just Got Faster In Philadelphia

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s
Amazon is now offering deliveries throughout the day for Prime members in the Philadelphia region.
SAME DAY AMAZON PRIMEDELIVERY STILL TAKES TOO LONGYOU ARE IN LUCK IT IS FASTER.AMAZON SAYS IT IS OFFERINGDELIVERIES ALL THROUGHOUT THEDAY FOR PRIME MEMBERS IN THEPHILADELPHIA REGION.THAT MEANS ORDER CAN ARRIVEWITHIN JUST A MATTER OF HOURS,UP TO 3 MILLION ITEMS CROSSDOZENS OF CATEGORIES AREAVAILABLE FOR THIS SPEEDYSERVICE.



Amazon makes its same-day delivery service faster in select U.S. cities

Amazon this morning announced another step it’s taken to speed up same-day deliveries. The company...
TechCrunch


Amazon will deliver some same-day orders in just a few hours

We knew Amazon was considering making one-day shipping the default for Prime-eligible purchases, but...
engadget


