Amazon Prime Same-Day Delivery Just Got Faster In Philadelphia
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s - Published
52 minutes ago < > Embed
Amazon Prime Same-Day Delivery Just Got Faster In Philadelphia
Amazon is now offering deliveries throughout the day for Prime members in the Philadelphia region.
Amazon Prime Same-Day Delivery Just Got Faster In Philadelphia
SAME DAY AMAZON PRIMEDELIVERY STILL TAKES TOO LONGYOU ARE IN LUCK IT IS FASTER.AMAZON SAYS IT IS OFFERINGDELIVERIES ALL THROUGHOUT THEDAY FOR PRIME MEMBERS IN THEPHILADELPHIA REGION.THAT MEANS ORDER CAN ARRIVEWITHIN JUST A MATTER OF HOURS,UP TO 3 MILLION ITEMS CROSSDOZENS OF CATEGORIES AREAVAILABLE FOR THIS SPEEDYSERVICE.
Recent related news from verified sources
Amazon this morning announced another step it’s taken to speed up same-day deliveries. The company... TechCrunch - Published 10 hours ago Also reported by • 9to5Toys
We knew Amazon was considering making one-day shipping the default for Prime-eligible purchases, but... engadget - Published 9 hours ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
New Scam Targets Amazon Prime Users
Police are saying it has been difficult to track down and arrest these scammers since most of the time they are international. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:52 Published 1 day ago
Over 3,000 Amazon Delivery Drivers Will Lose Their Jobs
Business Insider reports that over 3,200 Amazon delivery drivers will be laid off by the end of April.
Amazon's third-party delivery partners announced thousands of layoffs in recent months, as the..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 2 days ago