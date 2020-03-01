Coronavirus deaths, cases tick up in the U.S.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. climbed to nine on Tuesday - all in Washington state - where health officials are battling a cluster of cases.

More than 100 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus nationwide.... Among the latest - a New York man from the Westchester County town of New Rochelle, a suburb of Manhattan, where he works as a lawyer.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: (SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "We have a case in Westchester, a 50-year-old gentleman who did not travel to any of the places that are on the quote-unquote 'watch list.'

He did travel to Miami, but that is not a place where we have known that there is any cluster of the coronavirus.

Our information is that the gentleman had an underlying respiratory illness and he is ill, and he is hospitalized." New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio said the school attended by one of the patient's sons, in the Bronx, has been closed as a precaution.

That son is not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

Another son, who attends college in New York City, does have symptoms, Mayor DeBlasio said, adding that both sons are in isolation at their Westchester County home... their test results pending.

The Director of the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that while the symptoms may be flu-like, right now the coronavirus has proven to be more deadly.

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) DIRECTOR-GENERAL, TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, SAYING: "While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity.

That means, more people are susceptible to infection and some will suffer severe disease.

Globally, about 3.4 percent of reported COVID-19 cases have died.

By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1 percent of those infected." As the U.S. braces for more cases... transit workers in New York - a city of over eight and a half million people - were seen wiping down hand railings and subway machines... and store shelves that once stocked hand sanitizer and face masks are now mostly empty.

Trump administration officials have said they are working to increase the number of available test kits, but Washington state Democratic Senator Patty Murray - outside of a Senate hearing with health officials Tuesday - expressed concern that testing efforts are falling short.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) SENATOR PATTY MURRAY, SAYING: "They're only doing 100 a day right now in my state where we have a prevalence of sick people, and we're told well there might be a million by the end of the week - but no proof that we really do or how people even get that test if they feel sick and don't know where to go." President Trump – who toured The National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland on Tuesday - said his administration is working with Congress to pass an emergency spending measure to help stem the virus, adding that he expects lawmakers to authorize about $8.5 billion.