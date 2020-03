Latest Coronavirus Headlines now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:08s - Published President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Pennsylvania. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Latest Coronavirus Headlines THIS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.UKEE'S WORKING WITH HOME TODAYWE WILL TALK TO HIM COMING UP.HERE ARE LATEST ON THECASES IN OUR AREA NEW JERSEYNOW HAS MORE THAN 18,000CASES, 267 DEATHS RELATED TOTHE OUTBREAK.IN PENNSYLVANIA, THERE ARE4,963 CASES AND 68 DEATHS, ANDIN DELAWARE 264 CASES, ANDSEVEN DEATHS.THE NUMBER OF THE PEOPLE WHOHAVE RECOVERED FROM COVID-19NATIONALLY STANDS AT 6,000.ACCORD TO GO JOHNS HOPKINSUNIVERSITY.AND, HERE ARE THE VERY LATESTHEADLINES, UNITED STATES HASREPORTED ITS HIGHEST ONE DEATHTOLL FROM THE CORONAVIRUS,MORE THAN 500 PEOPLE WEREREPORTED DEAD FROM THECOVID-19 DECEASE IN THE 24HOURS LEADING UP TO THISMORNING.WHITE HOUSE WILL RELEASEFURTHER SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES TODAY.CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCEBRIEFING IS EXPECT IN ABOUT ANHOUR.WE WILL BRING IT TO YOU LIVE.PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS APPROVED ADISASTER DECLARATION FORPENNSYLVANIA.PHILADELPHIA OFFICIALANNOUNCED FIVE MORE COVID-19DEATHS IN THE CITY FOR A TOTALOF 14, AND ALL SCHOOL DISTRICTOF PHILADELPHIA SCHOOLS WILLREMAIN CLOSED INDEFINITELY, ASORDERED BY PENNSYLVANIA





