Coronavirus Headlines: Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware THE ACCELERATION PHASE OF THESPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS ANDCOMMUNITY SPREAD IS ACTUALLYMAKING THESE NUMBERS WORSE.SO NOW LET'S TAKE LOOK AT THECORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FOR THISNOON.MORE THAN 142,000 AMERICANSARE NOW CONFIRMED TO HAVECOVID-19.AROUND 2500 PEOPLE IN THE U.S.HAVE DIED.HERE IS A LOOK AT THE LATESTCASES IN OUR TRI-STATE AREA.PENNSYLVANIA REPORTS 4,087CASES WITH 49 DEATHS.DELAWARE AS YOU HEARD, 264CONFIRMED CASES, SIX DEATHS.AND NEW JERSEY CONTINUES TO BETHE HARDEST KNIT OUR REGION,WITH 13,392 CASES, AND 161DEATHS.AS OF YESTERDAY.HEADLINES, PRESIDENT TRUMPANNOUNCED NATIONWIDE SOCIALDISTANCING GUIDELINES WILLREMAIN IN PLACE UNTILAPRIL 30TH SAYING THE PEAK OFTHE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ISEXPECTED IN TWO WEEKS.PHARMACEUTICAL GIANT JOHNSON &JOHNSON SAYS IT HAS IDENTIFIEDA LEAD CANDIDATE FOR VACCINETHAT COULD BEGIN HUMAN TRIALSIN SEPTEMBER OF THIS YEAR.THE NAVY HOSPITAL SHIP THEUSNS COMFORT IS ARRIVING INNEW YORK CITY TODAY TO HELPRELIEVE THE COVID-19 CRISISGRIPPING NEW YORK CITYHOSPITALS.AND AUTO MAKER GENERAL MOTORSWILL BEGIN PRODUCINGVENTILATORS IN THE NEXT FEWWEEKS, TO HELP WITH THEPROJECTED SHORTAGE.IN PHILADELPHIA, 11 SEPTAEMPLOYEES NOW TESTED POSITIVE