STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER film clip - Luke and Leia Jedi Training - Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:29s - Published STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER film clip - Luke and Leia Jedi Training - Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Luke and Leia Jedi Training - Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher Plot synopsis: The surviving members of the resistance face the First Order once again, and the legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak bringing the Skywalker saga to its end. Director: J.J. Abrams Writers: Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams, Derek Connolly Stars: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels

0

