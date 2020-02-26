Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders Pulls Ahead Of Joe Biden In Texas

Bernie Sanders Pulls Ahead Of Joe Biden In Texas

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders Pulls Ahead Of Joe Biden In Texas

Bernie Sanders Pulls Ahead Of Joe Biden In Texas

With 4% of the vote in Senator Bernie Sanders has pulled ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas' 2020 Presidential Primary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic primary: Sanders says Biden's 'conventional' approach won't win

Democratic primary: Sanders says Biden's 'conventional' approach won't winSenator Bernie Sanders is going after Joe Biden, warning that a "conventional campaign" like the...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Super Tuesday: Sanders and Biden in narrow race

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are fighting to be the presidential candidate for the US Democrats....
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Wins North Carolina Primary [Video]Joe Biden Wins North Carolina Primary

Joe Biden has won North Carolina's Democratic presidential primary.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 00:40Published

Analysis: Why hasn’t Joe Biden held significant public campaign events in Colorado? [Video]Analysis: Why hasn’t Joe Biden held significant public campaign events in Colorado?

As Bernie Sanders wins Colorado on Super Tuesday, an analysis on why Joe Biden hasn’t held any significant public campaign events recently in Colorado.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.