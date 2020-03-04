Global  

Alex Chiasson scores PPG for overtime winner

Alex Chiasson scores PPG for overtime winner

Alex Chiasson scores PPG for overtime winner

Alex Chiasson takes control of the puck, skates to the front of the net and scores a power-play goal to give the Oilers a 2-1 overtime victory
barb_hill

Barb ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 🇨🇦 RT @Sportsnet: That's 3️⃣ wins in a row for the @EdmontonOilers. https://t.co/e0Wvg5gqZO 1 hour ago

660NEWS

660 NEWS Calgary Alex Chiasson scores in overtime as Oilers beat Stars @Sportsnet https://t.co/4oifaD2DoM 1 hour ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet That's 3️⃣ wins in a row for the @EdmontonOilers. https://t.co/e0Wvg5gqZO 1 hour ago

oilertweets

OilerHockey Alex Chiasson scores in overtime as Oilers beat Stars https://t.co/kVRZbYdxxH 1 hour ago

SHN006

Sham RT @SportsCentre: Alex Chiasson scores on a power play in overtime against his former team to give #Oilers 2-1 win over #Stars. Edmonton ma… 2 hours ago

SportsCentre

SportsCentre Alex Chiasson scores on a power play in overtime against his former team to give #Oilers 2-1 win over #Stars. Edmon… https://t.co/aBg6vpEhwN 2 hours ago

OwenNewkirk

Owen Newkirk Alex Chiasson scores on the power play in overtime to win it for Edmonton. #StarsPostGameShow on @dfwticket with… https://t.co/KvMxuyHZPE 2 hours ago

