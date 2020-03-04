Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jeff Sessions speaks at watch party

Jeff Sessions speaks at watch party

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Jeff Sessions speaks at watch partyJeff Sessions speaks at watch party
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jeff Sessions speaks at watch party

A neck to neck race for the senate seat... you're taking a live look at one of the senate watch parties..

We'll have an update on the race results next... waay 31's will robinson smith is in marshall coutny with more on the amendment.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WVTM13

#WVTM13 WATCH: Jeff Sessions speech Tuesday night #AlabamaPrimary https://t.co/qQTiNMCAMP https://t.co/wHOZEWUFi6 2 hours ago

GerardPerry13

Gerard Perry Jeff Sessions speaks: https://t.co/F7XBbBz2y7 via @YouTube 2 hours ago

abc3340

ABC 33/40 News HAPPENING NOW: Jeff Sessions speaks from his election night party in Mobile. He and Tuberville have advanced to a r… https://t.co/azrlVQBlWT 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WAAY 31 at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties [Video]WAAY 31 at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties

WAAY 31 at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville GOP U.S. Senate watch parties

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties [Video]WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties

WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville GOP U.S. Senate watch parties

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.