Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories The former vice president has won 8 states out of the 14 participating in the Super Tuesday primaries.

He swept the South, winning in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.

Biden won more than 30 percent of the vote in Massachusetts, winning the home state of Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Biden also clinched a win in Minnesota.

In a boisterous speech in LA, Biden said the "movement" of his campaign was a better reflection of the country than the other candidates.

Biden's Super Tuesday delegate haul will be clear once all votes have been tallied.