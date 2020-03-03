Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories The former vice president has won 8 states out of the 14 participating in the Super Tuesday primaries.

He swept the South, winning in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.

Biden won more than 30 percent of the vote in Massachusetts, winning the home state of Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Biden also clinched a win in Minnesota.

In a boisterous speech in LA, Biden said the "movement" of his campaign was a better reflection of the country than the other candidates.

Biden's Super Tuesday delegate haul will be clear once all votes have been tallied.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Resurgent Joe Biden scores big Super Tuesday wins

Joe Biden sweeps to victory across the US on Super Tuesday, mounting a dramatic offensive against...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •The AgeBrisbane TimesCBS News


Trump: Biden 'doesn't know where he is, or what he's doing'

Trump: Biden 'doesn't know where he is, or what he's doing'President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Southland Voters Take Part In Super Tuesday For First Time As Sanders Hopes To Halt Biden’s Momentum [Video]Southland Voters Take Part In Super Tuesday For First Time As Sanders Hopes To Halt Biden’s Momentum

Southland voters going to the polls Tuesday will play a significant role in determining a tight Democratic presidential race that saw the number of candidates shrink significantly over the past few..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:09Published

Bernie Sanders Projected To Win California Primary; Biden Surges On Super Tuesday [Video]Bernie Sanders Projected To Win California Primary; Biden Surges On Super Tuesday

Senator Bernie Sanders won the biggest Super Tuesday prize: most of Californians' votes, which landed him some much needed delegates in the state with the most. But his opponent Joe Biden swept the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.