BIDEN SANDERS SUPER TUESDAY FACEOFF

BIDEN SANDERS SUPER TUESDAY FACEOFFBIDEN SANDERS SUPER TUESDAY FACEOFF
BIDEN SANDERS SUPER TUESDAY FACEOFF

Joe biden is the projected winner in at least 9 of the 14 states up for grabs in super tuesday?

Including the delegate rich state of texas.

However?

It looks like bernie sanders will come away with a much needed win in california?

The state with the highest delegate count in the nation.

Senator elizabeth warren fell dramatically short in all contests?

Coming in third place in her home state of massachusett s.

And aide's close to michael bloomberg's campaign say?

He is planning on "reassessing" his part in the race for the white house.

Developing this morning?

The number



Want Clarity on the Sanders-Biden Face-Off? North Carolina May Provide It

The state, which awards the third most delegates on Super Tuesday, will help show whether Mr. Biden...
NYTimes.com - Published


