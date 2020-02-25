Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus and the stock market

Coronavirus and the stock market

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:36s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus and the stock market

Coronavirus and the stock market

The coronavirus isn't just impacting people's health.

It's also causing the stock market to go a bit haywire.

FOX 4 financial expert Adam Bruno explains if you should be concerned.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus and the stock market

RIGHT NOW -- THE HOSPITAL IS NOTPERFORMING SURGERIES.(SIG OUT)THE LAST WEEK HAS BEEN A VERYBUMPY RIDE IN THE STOCK MARKET,AND THE CORONAVIRUS FEARS HAVEBEEN REFLECTED IN THE LOSSES.MANY OF US ARE ASKING, "IS NOWTHE TIME TO STARTPANICKING?"FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT OFEVOLUTION RETIREMENT SERVICEADAM BRUNO JOINS US THIS MORNINGTO ANSWER SOME OF THESEIMPORTANT QUESTIONS.GOOD MORNING ADAM, SO WHAT CANYOU TELL US ABOUT THE STOCKMARKET LOSSES?

SHOULD WE BECONCERNED?• Chris, thanks for having me,good to see you as always!

Iknow people are concerned afterlast week in the Stock Market,and quite frankly, I believepeople should be concerned.Let’s just look at the numbers.The Dow Jones Industrial Averagedropped 12.4%, the S&P 500 Indexwhich is pretty much thebenchmarkfor most investments, thatdropped 11.5% and the Nasdaqcomposite was down 10.5%.

Thesewere their worst losses since2008.

All of this was despite ahuge rally in the final 15minutes of last Friday’strading.• The MOST concerning part ofthis, at least in my experience,is that this is only thebeginning.

Now we have alreadystarted the week with lossesafter the first reportedCoronavirus death in WashingtonState.

I have to weigh in onthis, I’m not convinced that allof these losses are due toCoronavirus.

Corrections haveto happen, what goes up mustcome down, and we have beengoing up for over 10 years.2.

ADAM, WHO DO YOU SEE THISHAVING THE BIGGEST EFFECT ON?WHICH INDIVIDUALS SHOULD BE THEMOST CONCERNED RIGHT NOW?• Great Question Chris, and ofcourse certain people are goingto be affected more than others.Retirees or people getting readyto retire are going to have thebiggest impact from situationslike this because their timehorizon is much shorter thansomeone who is middle aged andworking.

The middle aged workershave plenty of time for theirinvestments to recover, but theretirees,they are already taking moneyfrom investments, and then youadd in a loss or stock markecorrection, and that is trouble.• Also, I know it’s going toseem cliché, but a plan isimportant whether you are middleaged or retired.

With the propplanning it is possible to stillturn losses like this intosomething positive, but most doit yourself investors don’t knowhow to do this, and sometimeare too proud to ask forfeedback.3.

ALL GREAT INFO ADAM, SO CANYOU THINK OF ANYTHING THATPEOPLE SHOULD BE DOING RIGHT NOWTO PREPARE THEMSELVES?• Chris, my answer is the samewhether we are going through acorrection or not.

Everyoneshould sit down with aprofessional, even if it’s notEvolution, and put a plantogether for yourself and foryour family.

Get the answers tothose hard questions, even ifyou are afraid or your ego getsin the way.

When we sit downwith families it is always free,and everyone gets the help thatthey need.ADAM THANK YOU.IF YOU WANT TO CONSULT ADAM ONYOUR UPCOMING RETIREMENT... ORJUST WANT TO GET YOUR FINANCESIN ORDER SO YOU *CAN RETIRE DOWNTHE ROAD... HE’S THE FOUNDER ANDPRESIDENT OF EVOLUTIONRETIREMENT SERVI



Recent related news from verified sources

Is the coronavirus crashing ASX shares and the stock market?

Should we be worried that the coronavirus and the Bernie Sanders presidential candidacy is causing an...
Motley Fool - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsbizjournalsReuters


Stock sell-off intensifies over coronavirus crisis

Panic in the stock market over the spreading coronavirus continued into a seventh day on Friday, with...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNPRChicago S-T



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrdngDrivatives

Trading Derivatives RT @CNBC: As 10-year yield falls to records, traders bet on three top housing stocks (via @TradingNation) https://t.co/i4WjKdqDHM 28 seconds ago

JeffreyTramme12

Jeffrey Trammell RT @CanadianFlags: @AP_Politics @realDonaldTrump BIDEN IS THE CURE FOR TRUMPS FAILING STOCK MARKET AND TRUMPS MISHANDLING OF THE CORONAVIRU… 29 seconds ago

techjunkiejh

Tech Junkie RT @YahooFinance: Is the stock market overreacting to coronavirus? https://t.co/nsc1588ftK by @ewolffmann https://t.co/yapMSwIjW8 30 seconds ago

mrmont2000

Michael Montague RT @TravisAllen02: It goes without saying that Trump is more worried about the stock market than people dying from Coronavirus. #TrumpCrash… 40 seconds ago

dismisstrump

Dump Trump RT @Prince3eb: This won't harm the stock market at all, @realDonaldTrump. GOP blocking coronavirus bill — because it limits how much drugm… 41 seconds ago

rongbu

rongbu RT @PeterSchiff: I'm finally getting some press. They need to use a more recent photo. I've lost a lot of weight since then and stopped dy… 58 seconds ago

JohnBanksJr

John W. Banks RT @IDollyLenz: How the Falling Stock Market and Coronavirus Fears Could Affect the Housing Market @DollyLenzRE @jennyvlenz @realtordotcom… 1 minute ago

Purpose_Builder

Willie Mays RT @FMoniteau: The stock market dropping is not because of the #coronavirus The stock market dropping is because investors have no confide… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom [Video]Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published

How is coronavirus impacting Western New York business? [Video]How is coronavirus impacting Western New York business?

The DOW has plunged Tuesday as concerns over coronavirus grow. The virus's economic effects are hitting Western New York businesses as well.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.